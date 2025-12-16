Schertz PD seeks tips into murder of businessman on Christmas Eve in 2015

Murder of Schertz businessman Henry Gutierrez, Jr. now classified as cold case seven years after death

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving the death of a businessman who was killed 10 years ago on Christmas Eve.

Henry Gutierrez, Jr. was found with multiple gunshot wounds at his home in the 2200 block of FM 3009 in Schertz.

Schertz police classified the high-profile murder case as a cold case in 2022, marking the first in the department’s history.

“We continue to work collaboratively with our state and federal partners to eliminate any persons of interest or identify new leads,” Schertz Police Chief Jim Lowery said in a news release on Monday afternoon. “This case was the catalyst for forming the Cold Case Team in Schertz.”

Gutierrez was the owner of Bexar Waste, a trash service provider in the city, according to previous reports. His son, Miguel, went home and found him dead because his father had missed a meeting earlier that morning.

Investigators said Gutierrez’s SUV was found parked at a San Marcos apartment complex in March 2016.

The Texas Rangers released a sketch of the possible shooter two months later. However, no arrests have been made.

The Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $75,000 for any information leading to an arrest and indictment in Gutierrez’s case.

Anyone with any information is asked to all the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers tip line at 877-403-8477 (TIPS). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

