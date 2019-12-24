Family of Schertz businessman slain Christmas Eve 2015 hope $75K reward yields answers

SCHERTZ, Texas – In a Schertz park named for his family, a sign asking for information on Henry Gutierrez’s 2015 murder has stood for just shy of four years, offering a reward.

“I was just thinking, I’ve got another one that hasn’t been beaten by the sun for four years, and I may have to bring back out here. And I’m hoping that I don’t have to,” said his son, Miguel Gutierrez. “Hoping that we can pick it up and pull it out soon.”

Miguel Gutierrez has been hoping for that moment ever since he found his father’s body in 2015 on Christmas Eve day. After his dad, the 71-year-old owner of Bexar Waste, had missed a meeting, Miguel Gutierrez had gone to his home and found a terrible scene.

“There was blood on the floor and shell casings, and it was immediately apparent that he was gone," Miguel Gutierrez remembered.

There have been clues since then, but no closure.

Henry Gutierrez’s stolen SUV was found parked at a San Marcos apartment complex in March 2016, but Schertz police say they didn’t get anything from the vehicle.

Investigators have also released a sketch of a person of interest they say sold gift cards that were stolen from the house in the Houston area.

Miguel Gutierrez thinks it will take a tip from the public to solve the case, though. Since summer 2017, the reward for information, bolstered by money from family and friends, has stood at $75,000.

“If somebody wants it and has information that can solve the case, it’s waiting there for them,” Miguel Gutierrez said.

Though, he doesn’t believe a conviction would change anything. But he thinks it could help his family somehow.

“It would allow us to, at least, move on from wondering what happened, why it happened," he said. "And, I mean, we’ll take that. We’ll definitely take that.

If you have information on Henry Gutierrez’s murder, contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers or the Schertz Police Department.