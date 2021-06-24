Schertz police asking for information in unsolved slaying of businessman on Christmas Eve 2015

SAN ANTONIO – The Schertz Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the death of Henry Gutierrez, whose body was found on Christmas Eve in 2015.

Gutierrez was found with multiple gunshot wounds at his home in the 2200 block of FM 3009 in Schertz.

He was the owner of Bexar Waste, the trash service provider in the city, according to previous reports. His son, Miguel Gutierrez, said he found him dead when he went to the house because he had missed a meeting that morning.

The man’s stolen SUV was found parked at a San Marcos apartment complex in March 2016, and the Texas Rangers released a sketch of the possible shooter two months later, but so far no arrests have been made.

Ad

“As time passes, it becomes necessary to bring back to mind the people of our community who can no longer speak on their own behalf, but deserve justice,” Schertz police Detective J. Patrick said in a news release Thursday.

The Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $75,000 for any information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

Read also: