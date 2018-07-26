Deadline arrives for US to reunite migrant families following ‘zero-tolerance' policy

NOGALES, Ariz. - Day 5 (THURSDAY): (10:30 a.m.) The court-ordered deadline has arrived with the U.S. government having only less than 24 hours to reunite migrant families who were separated following the implementation of the “zero-tolerance” policy.

Las Americas, a 28-year-old nonprofit organization in El Paso, has been dedicating its services to providing legal needs of immigrants, refugees seeking asylum and people seeking family reunifications.

While Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the policy back in April, Alex Faith, a legal assistant and paralegal for Las Americas, said the organization has known about family separations since August.

“We have known about the separation at the border since August of last year. It’s most recently came out that El Paso has been a testing zone for family separation but the Department of Homeland Security has denied it,” Faith said.

Faith said because of the international attention the policy has received, Las Americas has received “a lot of donations” that allows the organization to take “detainees cases and help these families.”

Despite Thursday marking the deadline to reunify the remaining children between the ages 5 to 17, Faith said she is not sure if the government will meet it.

KSAT has reached out to the DHS regarding the separation of families in El Paso since last year but has not received an immediate response.

