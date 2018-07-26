El Paso shelter offers hospitality to reunited migrant families

EL PASO, Texas - After months of outcry over splitting up migrant families at the border, the U.S. government has come up against a Thursday deadline to reunite all eligible families.

KSAT 12 went to a shelter in El Paso that is providing hospitality to reunited families who were detained and separated by ICE in the last few months.

The Annunciation House in El Paso is providing meals, clothing, transportation and housing costs to migrant families who have been reunited.

"I want to say it was the third week in June where we received 30 parents who have been separated," said Mary Bull, who manages Annunciation House.

The Trump administration launched a zero-tolerance policy in April, which separated migrant parents and children.

But Bull said since the recent announcement that the organization would be hosting several reunited families, it has received an overwhelming amount of support.

"A lot of people who come to this facility don't have a lot with them. That's why donations are crucial. They have men's and women's clothing, and they even have children's items," Bull said. "I don't think I have met one family that doesn't have somewhere to go. Most of them is family."

In late June, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ordered a nationwide halt to the family separations. He issued a 14-day deadline to reunite children under 5 with parents, and 30 days for children 5 and older.

Thursday marks that day.

Bull said regardless of what happens, the organization will continue helping.

"We are open to keep receiving people until everyone is reunited," Bull said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.