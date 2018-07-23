Border News

Migrant father's letter to daughter shows fear, love following ‘zero-tolerance policy'

Day 2: KSAT travels from Rio Grande Valley to El Paso for 'The Line' series

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist, Tiffany Huertas - Video Journalist

RIO GRANDE VALLEY - DAY 2 (MONDAY): (2:10 p.m.) The overflow of people at the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, is causing them to live in a facility at Basilica of San Juan.

Brenda Riojas, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, confirmed to KSAT that the facility is currently housing migrants that are from the respite center.

(1:27 p.m.) An immigration attorney from Virginia has not only been representing some of the families in the Rio Grande Valley but also helping them send letters to their children.

Eileen Blessinger said she has collected more than 30 letters written by parents being kept in the Port Isabel Detention Center, sharing one of the letters from a father who told his daughter that he loved her and not to lose faith.

(10:13 a.m.) KSAT is traveling more than 800 miles west from the Rio Grande Valley to El Paso, where they will meet with several community members about life along the border.

The trip to West Texas will also include meeting the U.S. Border Patrol's Southwest Sector to talk about apprehensions in their region.

