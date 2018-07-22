Border News

'The Line': Capturing stories along the border from Texas to California

KSAT travels 1,700 miles from Brownsville, Texas to San Diego, Calif.

By Tiffany Huertas - Video Journalist, Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - The United States-Mexico border has several meanings for community members who live along it.

Last week, KSAT 12 traveled to South Texas to speak with community members from towns and counties near Texas-Mexico border who have been living under a microscope due to the recent national media attention.

From the Rio Grande Valley to San Diego, California, KSAT will be interviewing people who live along the border, law enforcement officials, nonprofit organizations, migrants who have crossed the border and much more.

The special 1,700-mile report is part of "The Line" series; to read and watch the stories, follow KSAT on-air, online and on all of its social media pages.

DAY 1 (SUNDAY): (11:41 a.m.) The first stop in the #KSATBorderJourney is to the city of Palmview, Texas, where the local police department will talk about vehicle pursuits in the area involving human smugglers.  

(9:12 a.m.) KSAT reporter Tiffany Huertas, photojournalist Jennifer Galvan and digital reporter Adrian Garcia travel to the Rio Grande Valley for the first stop in "The Line" series to talk with community members about living near the U.S.-Mexico border.

