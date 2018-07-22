'The Line': Capturing stories along the border from Texas to California

SAN ANTONIO - The United States-Mexico border has several meanings for community members who live along it.

Last week, KSAT 12 traveled to South Texas to speak with community members from towns and counties near Texas-Mexico border who have been living under a microscope due to the recent national media attention.

From the Rio Grande Valley to San Diego, California, KSAT will be interviewing people who live along the border, law enforcement officials, nonprofit organizations, migrants who have crossed the border and much more.

((SCROLL BELOW FOR RECENT UPDATES))

The special 1,700-mile report is part of "The Line" series; to read and watch the stories, follow KSAT on-air, online and on all of its social media pages.

DAY 1 (SUNDAY): (11:41 a.m.) The first stop in the #KSATBorderJourney is to the city of Palmview, Texas, where the local police department will talk about vehicle pursuits in the area involving human smugglers.

THE LINE: @tiffanychuertas & I are in Palmview, TX, to talk to the local police department about vehicle pursuits involving human smuggling attempts in the area. SERIES➡️ https://t.co/zqoKVLCfFv #KSATBorderJourney #TX2CALI #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/5D0pGvtvS0 — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) July 22, 2018

(9:12 a.m.) KSAT reporter Tiffany Huertas, photojournalist Jennifer Galvan and digital reporter Adrian Garcia travel to the Rio Grande Valley for the first stop in "The Line" series to talk with community members about living near the U.S.-Mexico border.

I'll be reporting about the reality of life along the U.S.-Mexico border. Photojournalist Jennifer Galvan, Digital Reporter Adrian Garcia & I are traveling along the entire U.S.-Mexico border & telling stories about issues affecting these communities #KSATBorderJourney #TX2CALI pic.twitter.com/acKxcFiN0m — Tiffany Huertas (@tiffanychuertas) July 22, 2018

THE LINE: Reporter @tiffanychuertas, photog Jenn Galvan & I are traveling to the Rio Grande Valley to start our 1,700-mile journey, reporting along the ENTIRE U.S.-Mexico border. SERIES➡️ https://t.co/zqoKVLCfFv #KSATBorderJourney #TX2CALI #TheLine pic.twitter.com/1CMQFcw5Hr — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) July 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.