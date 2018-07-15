Follow LIVE: KSAT journeys to 'The Line' capturing stories near the border

SAN ANTONIO - With all the national media attention the border has received in recent months, KSAT 12 is traveling to South Texas with many questions in mind.

One of the many questions: What do you people who live and/or work in the area think about all the attention?

((SCROLL BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES))

The media attention of family separations, building the border wall and migrants who have died in the process of entering the United States has put towns such as McAllen, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Falfurrias and much more under a microscope.

Much like the old saying goes: To know a person, one must walk a mile in their shoes.

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester, digital reporter Adrian Garcia, photojournalist Luis Cienfuegos and executive producer Mario Orellana will be LIVE documenting during the course of their journey reporting along the border.

DAY 1 (SUNDAY):

KSAT crew travels to Del Rio for their first "The Line" stop to meet up with a family who has lived near the US-Mexico border and talk to them about their livelihood experience.

Spriester provides a rundown of what viewers can expect as KSAT reports near the US-Mexico border for the series, "The Line."

Click on the video below to watch the Facebook Live.

