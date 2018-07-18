Preview: KSAT 12 hikes path migrants take crossing Texas-Mexico border

SAN ANTONIO - With all the national media attention the border has received in recent months, KSAT 12 has traveled to South Texas to answer many of the lingering questions.

On Wednesday, KSAT's Steve Spriester, Luis Cienfuegos, Mario Orellana, Sal Salazar and Adrian Garcia will walk the same path that migrants take when they cross the Texas-Mexico border and into Brooks County.

The Brooks County Sheriff's Office told KSAT 12 that from 2004 to present, authorities have found more than 720 skeletal remains of migrants across the area.

The BCSO said June, July, and August are historically the deadliest months for the county.

The KSAT crew will attempt to walk the long stretch that a BCSO deputy said is about 25 miles, but that some migrants do more than 50 miles.

Welcome to our final destination: Falfurrias, Texas. Tomorrow morning, @stevespriester, Photog Luis, Exec. Producer Mario & I will be walking the same path the migrants use, starting at 6:30 a.m. in BROOKS COUNTY. FOLLOW #KSATBorderJourney➡️ https://t.co/TYtYMmLKY0 #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/hVqieLacqj — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) July 17, 2018

