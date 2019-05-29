Brass knuckles, self-defense keychains will soon be legal to carry in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has signed off on House Bill 446, also known as the self-defense bill, making it legal to carry certain self-defense items come September.

Starting Sept. 1, it will be legal to carry brass knuckles, clubs and self-defense wild kat keychains, sometimes referred to as kitty keychains.

The bill specifies that anyone who committed, or commits, an offense by carrying one of these weapons prior to the law change will still be held accountable for committing a crime.

The offense is punishable by up to one year in jail or up to $4,000 in fines.

Read the full text of House bill 446 here.

