Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's La Cantera restaurant to open next week

SAN ANTONIO - After months of construction, Buddy Valastro of the famous TV show "Cake Boss," announced he will open his La Cantera restaurant on Monday.

The San Antonio location will be Valastro's second -- the first being in the heart of Las Vegas.

READ THE ORIGINAL STORY: Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro opening Italian restaurant at Shops at La Cantera

The Italian joint will open at 11 a.m. every day and will close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Shops at La Cantera posted a photo of the Buddy V's Ristorante storefront back in September, stirring excitement among San Antonio's foodies.

Many wondered whether the restaurant would have a bakery like Valastro's shop in Sin City. A spokesperson for the bakery said Valastro is constructing a Buddy V's and Carlo's Bakery at La Cantera that will be separate from the Italian restaurant. The bakery will open at a later date.

Valastro is best known for his TV show, "Cake Boss," which airs on TLC. The show is filmed at Valastro's family-owned bakery, Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey.

