Camels at the Alamo for a history lesson

SAN ANTONIO - A camel will be at the Alamo on Friday to help teach students and visitors about the Alamo's history.

The U.S. Army Camel Experiment will teach the children attending the Alamo Summer Camp about a period in Texas history where the U.S. Army used camels in the 1850’s.

Camels were vital to people in 1845 because they helped bring goods and supplies to other parts of the country.

They were the best way to transport supplies because they don't need a lot of water.

Visit thealamo.org for other summer camps. Registration is available from July 8 to July 12.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.