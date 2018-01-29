Car burst into flames following crash in Atascosa County, witnesses say

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fiery crash that happened in Atascosa County Sunday night.

Authorities on scene couldn't give any details on the crash, but witnesses said the crash happened on Highway 16 near Palo Alto Drive around 8 p.m.

A witness said one of the cars involved in the crash burst into flames following the collision and that Airlife was called to the scene.

TxDPS did not immediately respond to a request for information in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.