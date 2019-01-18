Jason Momoa returning to San Antonio with other celebrities for 2019 festival

SAN ANTONIO - Aquaman's Jason Momoa is coming back to San Antonio for the 2019 Celebrity Fan Fest.

Momoa, Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher were the big draws from last November's event at the JW Marriott Hotel.

The 2019 event aims to be a much bigger festival. Organizers say Momoa is the first of six "major stars" in the lineup.

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14 to 16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

Youth one-day passes start at $15 and adult one-day passes start at $35. Tickets are already available for purchase online.

