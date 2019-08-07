Chris Madrid's: 'Bring us YOUR shirts' to line new restaurant's walls

SAN ANTONIO - With the possibility of opening its doors in less than a month, Chris Madrid's is asking San Antonians for decor to line its new walls.

Since the 2017 fire that destroyed the original building, Chris Madrid's has been serving its iconic burgers out of a food truck.

But with the new building nearing completion, Chris Madrid's wants locals to feel right at home.

"Most of you will remember the t-shirts that lined our walls – many of them with your names on them. We are working hard to keep those memories alive. We are asking for more t-shirts from YOU," Chris Madrid's said on its Facebook page.

From Aug. 6-17, Chris Madrid's is asking anyone to bring a T-shirt signed by friends and family so staff can hang it on the restaurant's new walls.

"Universities, high schools, elementary schools, sports teams…we want them all! This restaurant is yours, so let’s make it feel that way when we re-open!" Chris Madrid's said in the Facebook post.

