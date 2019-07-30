San Antonio's Chris Madrid's nears reopening

SAN ANTONIO - An iconic San Antonio burger joint that has been closed since a fire in 2017 is set to reopen late next month.

Chris Madrid's posted a construction update to its Facebook page Saturday, writing, "We should be back in the building by the end of August if there aren’t any more issues."

Chris Madrid's went up in flames in October 2017. The restaurant opened a food truck and outdoor tent restaurant across the street from its main building on Hollywood Avenue and Blanco Road, which has remained under construction since the fire.

The new and improved version of the building that the restaurant operated out of for decades will include a larger kitchen, a renovated patio and a private event building. The Facebook post outlined the progress made and what is soon to come.

"Soon the siding will all be up on the outside of the bar and new private event building. In the video, taken from the bar building, you can see the plywood walls, and then the work on the outside patio area with the new building which will give us more seating and the ability to host private parties inside and out," the post reads.

The Facebook post stated that Chris Madrid's reopening is "likely about 30 days off, and so we should be back in the building by the end of August if there aren’t any more issues."

The restaurant stated in the post that it would share more definite dates as more progress is made.

