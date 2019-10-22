City of San Antonio seeks input on development of future park next to Hays Street Bridge

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is asking for community input to help decide on the future park next to the Hays Street Bridge.

It’s been a yearslong battle over ownership and the expected use of the property.

In July, the city settled the dispute by finalizing a land swap with the developer over the property at 803 North Cherry Street. The property was destined to be a mixed-use building.

The park will be called Berkley V. And Vincent M. Dawson Park. Depending on what the community decides the park should look like, it could be in use by next year.

The city does not currently have funds set aside for the development of the park.

Several meetings will be held in the near future to get feedback on what the community wants.

Tabitha Tate doesn’t live in the area, but she said she would like to see a skate park.

“A lot of skate parks are more towards the edge of the city, and the parks we do have are more weirdly designed. They’re really extreme,” she said.

The property is only three acres and there are a lot of ideas for its use, but the city may have another battle trying to figure out how to proceed.

