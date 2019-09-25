Gunfire sprayed into Converse home narrowly misses sleeping children, police say

CONVERSE, Texas - Shots fired into a Converse home early Wednesday morning narrowly missed hitting two children who were sleeping inside, police said.

Converse police say the bullets pierced a wall of the home, located in the 700 block of Meadowgate, mere inches above their beds.

They received a call about the gunfire after 4:30 a.m. and found several shell casings in the street outside the home.

Police say no one there was hurt, but both the home and a pickup in the driveway were hit.

A neighbor told KSAT 12 he heard a total of four gunshots.

Police believe the shooter escaped in a car. They say they have a description of the vehicle but they declined to share the information, saying that their investigation is continuing.

Police said it appears that the gunfire may have been the result of an ongoing dispute involving a resident of the home and someone else.

