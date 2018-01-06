7-Eleven robbery suspect arrested after cashing in stolen lottery tickets at 2 convenience stores

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven last month and went to a different convenience store to cash in his prize from the lottery tickets he stole, police said.

An arrest affidavit said the man walked into the 7-Eleven at 909 W. Hildebrand Ave. on Dec. 5, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Police had a good shot of the suspect and issued a Crime Stoppers report with the surveillance camera images showing his face with several tattoos on it.

READ MORE: Man with large facial horn tattoos sought in 7-Eleven aggravated robbery

Seven hours after the robbery, the suspect, identified by police as 37-year-old David Marek, was again caught on surveillance footage. This time, he was at Petro Pantry wearing the same outfit and cashing two stolen lottery tickets valued at $100.

More than three hours later, Marek was again seen cashing in more of the stolen lottery tickets at a Valero, receiving $50 in cash, the affidavit said.

After police sent out the Crime Stoppers release, a police officer recognized the suspect and his face tattoos during a call for service and arrested him.

Detectives who questioned Marek said he confessed to the crime.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.