Man with large facial horn tattoos sought in 7-Eleven aggravated robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are seeking the identification and whereabouts of a robber who displayed a handgun and demanded money along with lottery tickets while holding up a convenience store weeks before Christmas.

The unidentified male, who has unique facial tattoos that resemble horns on top of his eyebrows, entered the 7-Eleven at 909 W. Hildebrand Ave. on Dec. 5 around 3 a.m. before fleeing on foot with the stolen money and lottery tickets.

The robber, who also has a variety of other tattoos on his face and neck, was later seen on surveillance video cashing in the stolen lottery tickets.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man, who is being sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Calls and tips are anonymous and must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for the reward.

