Robbery suspect escaped standoff scene where stolen jewelry, guns were found, ATF agent says

Martin Ramirez Hernandez is one of five people accused of an April 2018 armed robbery of Cash America Pawn (6826 W. Military Dr.). Guns and jewelry were taken in the heist.

SAN ANTONIO - One of five men suspected in the armed holdup of a local pawn shop was inside a home with some of the stolen property, a criminal complaint said. That man, Martin Ramirez Hernandez, is still wanted for state and federal charges.

Hernandez, 22, faces a charge of aggravated robbery and a violation of the Hobbs Act.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court said Hernandez and four others -- Daniel Ray Rodriguez, Daniel Ray Rodriguez Jr., Xavier Noel Musquiz and Cesar Rodriguez -- were armed with guns when they robbed the Cash America Pawn at 6826 W. Military Drive on April 12. Because the business sells firearms that have been shipped to Texas, the crime is a federal offense.

The complaint said surveillance video shows the men arriving in a tan or gold Toyota that backed into a parking space directly in front of the main entrance of the pawn shop. They walked in with their faces covered and carried weapons including rifles, pistols and a shotgun.

"The male individuals ordered all employees and customers to get on the floor. The five males broke the glass display cases to gain access to firearms and jewelry that were displayed for sale," the complaint said.

Around 30 guns were put into a duffel bag, along with hundreds of pieces of jewelry and $3,000 cash before the men left the scene, the complaint said.

Police spotted the car used in the robbery at a home in the 600 block of Monticello Court. Police said four people got into the car and left. Officers stopped it at a convenience store nearby. Inside, three women and two men -- Daniel Ray Rodriguez and Musquiz -- were handcuffed.

"One of the females was wearing jewelry stolen from the Cash America Pawn business. The jewelry still had the Cash America Pawn price tags on them. Daniel Ray Rodriguez was also wearing a gold bracelet stolen from Cash America Pawn. The gold bracelet still had the Cash America Pawn price tag as well," the complaint said.

A search of the car turned up jewelry and a 9 mm pistol and a Glock .45-caliber pistol that were stolen in the robbery, the complaint said.

Police later stopped another car that left the home on Monticello Ct. Daniel Ray Rodriguez Jr. was one of two people inside that car.

"Daniel Ray Rodriguez Jr. was found in possession of a backpack containing several pieces of jewelry stolen from Cash America Pawn. The jewelry pieces still had the Cash America Pawn price tags on them," the complaint said.

Police said Musquiz admitted the group "discussed, planned and carried out the robbery of Cash America Pawn." While he admitted they stole the guns and jewelry and took the items to the Monticello Court home, Musquiz "made no mention of the money" that was stolen.

After officers learned Cesar Rodriguez and Hernandez were still in the home with other stolen property, police went back to the home. Cesar Rodriguez came out of the home, but Hernandez escaped.

Investigators said they found a duffel bag that contained firearms they believe were stolen in the robbery. A total of 20 firearms were recovered, police said.

Crime Stoppers is guaranteeing a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Hernandez's arrest. Tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling (210) 224-STOP (7867).

