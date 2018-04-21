Crime Stoppers looking for clues in East Side murder

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers has issued a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for fatally shooting a 40-year-old woman last month.

Police are looking for clues in the murder of Diana Martinez.

Martinez was found lying on the sidewalk on Denver Boulevard and South Cherry Street on March 25.

Police said she was standing at the intersection waiting for someone when she was gunned down.

San Antonio police said a man who identified himself as Martinez's boyfriend told them he left her at the street corner around 11:30 p.m. and went inside his home, which is nearby. He said that, while he was inside the home, he heard a gunshot, police said.

When he then went outside where he found Martinez fatally wounded, police said.

Authorities said they have not established a motive in the murder.

Those with information about the murder should call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder.

