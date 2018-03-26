Medical examiner IDs woman who was shot, killed east of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a woman who was shot and killed on a street corner east of downtown as Diana Martinez, 40.

San Antonio police said a man who identified himself as Martinez's boyfriend told them he left her at the corner of Denver Boulevard and Cherry Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, and then went inside his home nearby.

He said while he was inside the home, he heard a gunshot ring out, police said.

When he went outside to check it out, he found Martinez fatally wounded, police said.

A preliminary police report said she was shot in the head.

Martinez was shot right down the street from a home that was the site of another violent death earlier this month.

On March 14, Andres Delgado IV, 14, was shot and killed.

Police at the scene said there were shell casings in every room of the home in the 100 block of Aransas that he shared with his father and sister.

Initially, investigators identified his father as a suspect and took him into custody. But, police released him later without filing charges.

Police said that investigation is still ongoing.

As of Monday morning, they also had not made an arrest in Martinez's murder.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.