2 persons of interest sought in fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department on Monday released pictures of two persons of interest in connection with a fatal shooting.

Homicide detectives need help identifying the two men.

The pictures were released a little over a week after Marakus Quezaun, 23, was shot to death.

Police said Quezaun was driving on the frontage road of Loop 410 and Cripple Creek around 1:30 a.m. on June 22 when he was shot twice.

Quezaun crashed his car at the entrance of the Spanish Oaks Apartments in the 3200 block of Cripple Creek, police said.

The victim got out of his car and ran inside the apartment complex for help, but police said he collapsed by one of the buildings.

Quezaun was taken to University Hospital, where he died.

Anyone who knows who the men in the picture are is asked to SAPD's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

