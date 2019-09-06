Affidavit: San Antonio teen escaped from child sex crime suspect using knife, sword

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly held a 15-year-old girl against her will and sexually assaulted her.

Anthony Campbell is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to Bexar County Jail records.

The teen, who had run away from home, told police that Campbell and another man offered her food and narcotics, according to the arrest affidavit.

She said the men took turns sexually assaulting her. Police found video evidence of the sexual assault on the teen's phone, according to the affidavit.

When she tried to leave, one of the men "poured boiling water" on her leg, according to the affidavit.

She locked herself in the bathroom after the alleged assault, but escaped with a sword and knife she found in the apartment, according to the affidavit.

"She stabbed the front door several times with the sword before she left the location," according to the affidavit. Police found video evidence of the sexual assault on the teen's phone.

When police visited the suspect's apartment in June, there was another woman in the lobby who said the same men were keeping her against her will, according to the affidavit.

The suspects were detained and Campbell allegedly admitted to having sex with the teen, according to the affidavit.

It's unclear if the other man was charged in connection with the incident.

