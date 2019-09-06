Teenage boy told SAPD man sexually assaulted him for 9 years, forced sex acts on camera

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of sexually abusing a boy for years was arrested Wednesday by San Antonio police.

Raul Hernandez, 55, was arrested on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony.

Police began investigating Hernandez on Aug. 9, when the now-15-year-old boy was detained at the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen told police that Hernandez sexually assaulted him for the past nine years, according to Hernandez's arrest affidavit. Hernandez lived with the boy and his father.

The alleged abuse escalated as the boy grew older, he told police.

When police interviewed the father, he said he began suspecting Hernandez after catching him and his son in multiple lies.

One night, the boy's father went through Hernandez's phone and found sexually explicit videos of the boy in a locked file, according to the arrest affidavit.

Hernandez told the boy "he would hurt his father and brothers if he didn't do as he was told," according to the arrest affidavit.

Hernandez posted his $40,000 bail and was released from Bexar County Jail Friday morning, jail records show.

