SA man wanted on eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times through physical force and contact.

An arrest warrant was issued for Thomas Dewey Barona, 51, in June 2018. He is wanted on eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

"The victim was under the age of 14 years old," said Chris Bozeman, Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Barona's last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio. Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information that can lead to Barona's arrest.

