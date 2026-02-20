San Antonio FC adjusts friendly against club partner SV Darmstadt

San Antonio FC won the 2022 USL Championship, earning their first star in franchise history.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC has rescheduled a friendly against its club partner, German side SV Darmstadt 98, according to an SAFC news release.

The match, initially set for March 25, has been moved to Tuesday, Sept. 29, due to changes in Darmstadt’s league schedule, SAFC said Friday morning.

The clubs announced the partnership in July 2024. It was SAFC’s first with an international club. Darmstadt is a sister city to San Antonio.

“From the moment we signed the official cooperation agreement in July 2024, both sides envisioned a friendly match in San Antonio,” said SV Darmstadt 98 managing director of Marketing & Sales Martin Kowalewski.

At the time of writing, Darmstadt sits second behind Schalke in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga is the country’s second division of professional soccer.

Tickets can still be purchased for the September match. All tickets issued for the initial match announcement will be valid for the rescheduled date, SAFC said.

The clubs signed the partnership to, among other avenues, share academy talent and coaches, and enhance player and coaching development through different styles.

SV Darmstadt is one of the Bundesliga’s oldest active German clubs, with a founding dating back to May 1898. Currently, the club sits third in the Bundesliga 2 standings.

Following the Darmstadt partnership, SAFC announced a second international partnership with Spanish side UD Las Palmas.

Currently, SAFC has two games left in its preseason window. Regular season play opens March 7 against Phoenix Rising FC.

