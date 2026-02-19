Woman dies after falling off motorcycle on far Northwest Side, SAPD says Crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Culebra Road San Antonio police investigating after a woman fell off the back of a motorcycle around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Culebra Road, not far from Tezel Road. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A woman died after falling off a motorcycle early Thursday on the far Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 9400 block of Culebra Road, not far from Tezel Road.
The woman fell off the back of the bike for unknown reasons, according to an SAPD preliminary report. Police said the motorcycle driver fled without helping the woman.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, though she later died, police said.
Details about the motorcyclist who fled were not immediately available.
The woman’s identity is pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.
About the Authors Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Avery Meurer headshot
Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.
