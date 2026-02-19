Woman dies after falling off motorcycle on far Northwest Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating after a woman fell off the back of a motorcycle around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Culebra Road, not far from Tezel Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died after falling off a motorcycle early Thursday on the far Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 9400 block of Culebra Road, not far from Tezel Road.

The woman fell off the back of the bike for unknown reasons, according to an SAPD preliminary report. Police said the motorcycle driver fled without helping the woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, though she later died, police said.

Details about the motorcyclist who fled were not immediately available.

The woman’s identity is pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

