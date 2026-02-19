Skip to main content
Clear icon
64º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Attorney: US Rep. Tony Gonzales had affair with aide who died by suicide
2 men dead after drive-by shooting outside Northwest Side hookah bar, SAPD says
Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings
Steele HS classes canceled Wednesday due to bomb threat, police say other schools received similar messages
San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest
Driver flees after hitting, killing woman on Northwest Side, SAPD says
San Antonio CEO pleads guilty related to involvement in $69 million+ investment fraud scheme
Here’s what to know about 5 key races we’re watching as early voting begins.
Officials: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai terminates spokesman after flirtatious texts surface
Defense motion alleges Olmos Park police chief violated gag order, mishandled evidence in Brad Simpson case

Local News

After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs

Andrew Reyna, 31, was hit and killed trying to cross the street on Nov. 19, 2025

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mom said she’s living every parent’s worst nightmare.

Andrew Reyna, 31, died in a hit-and-run crash last November on Old Highway 90. The San Antonio Police Department said he was hit by two cars, and the first driver didn’t stop.

Three months later, no arrests have been made in the case.

“It’s like, how do you forget someone that got run over like that?” Monica Ortega, Reyna’s mom, said.

KSAT first talked to Ortega a week after the crash. She begged for someone with information to come forward.

Since that interview, she said she’s now experiencing homelessness. Ortega said at this point, she can’t afford to bury or cremate her son.

“How am I going to send my son home if I can’t even get help from anybody?” Ortega said. “I don’t know what to do.”

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...