After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs Andrew Reyna, 31, was hit and killed trying to cross the street on Nov. 19, 2025 SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mom said she’s living every parent’s worst nightmare.
Andrew Reyna, 31, died in a
hit-and-run crash last November on Old Highway 90. The San Antonio Police Department said he was hit by two cars, and the first driver didn’t stop.
Three months later, no arrests have been made in the case.
“It’s like, how do you forget someone that got run over like that?” Monica Ortega, Reyna’s mom, said.
KSAT
first talked to Ortega a week after the crash. She begged for someone with information to come forward.
Since that interview, she said she’s now experiencing homelessness. Ortega said at this point, she can’t afford to bury or cremate her son.
“How am I going to send my son home if I can’t even get help from anybody?” Ortega said. “I don’t know what to do.”
