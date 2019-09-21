Mugshot released of suspect accused of dragging San Antonio officer with car

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Jail on Saturday released the mugshot of a man accused of dragging an officer for more than 600 feet with his car during a traffic stop.

Rene Gilbert Garcia, 28, was arrested Thursday night in the 100 block of E. Commerce Street. He is charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault of a public servant.

Garcia shouted "get the f--- out of here" to the police officer Thursday night before trying to drive away from him.

The officer hung on to the steering column and forced Garcia to stop the car as he was forced toward a brick wall.

Garcia's bail was set at $32,500, jail records show.

