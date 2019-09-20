SAPD: Man shouted expletive at officer before dragging him with car

SAN ANTONIO - A driver shouted "get the f--- out of here" to a San Antonio police officer Thursday night before dragging him for more than 600 feet with his car, according to the police department.

The officer pulled the driver over at 9:15 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Commerce Street for a traffic violation, police said.

The driver parked his car and gave the police officer his license. The officer noticed several alcoholic drink containers in the car, police said.

The man then suddenly shifted his car into drive and shouted the expletive at the officer while attempting to drive away. The officer was dragged as he hung out to the car's steering wheel, police said

The man eventually stopped the car as the officer forced it toward a brick column.

The man was taken into custody and will face charges of aggravated assault against a police officer and evading arrest. A passenger in the car fled from the scene, however.

The officer was treated by paramedics at the scene for his injuries.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.