SAPD: Man under investigation for child sex crime charged with retaliation

SAN ANTONIO - As a potential child sex crime investigation against him is ongoing, a man was arrested by San Antonio police Tuesday after investigators said he threatened the woman who reported him to authorities.

Vidal Castaneda, 19, was arrested on suspicion of retaliation, Bexar County Jail records show.

The woman told police that Castaneda was having a sexual relationship with her child, who was 15 when they initially met.

The case against him has been forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office and is pending, according to Castaneda's arrest affidavit.

Despite the investigation against him, the girl went back to be with Castaneda in Cotulla after she was released from juvenile detention, according to the affidavit.

When authorities picked up the girl in Cotulla, Castaneda began threatening her parents, according to the affidavit.

A probation officer looked into the girl's social media messages and saw messages where Castaneda told her he would "get justice" from the girl's father.

The girl's mother also recorded a phone conversation with Castaneda, who she said threatened to "shoot her head off" for interfering in his life.

"(Castaneda) even told the victim to take the threats as a threat and promised her she would not be alive," detectives wrote in the affidavit.

Castaneda's bail was set at $50,000, jail records show.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.