SAPD: Murder suspect told officers man he killed had been threatening him

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder Sunday told San Antonio police the man he shot was threatening him, according to preliminary information provided by the police department.

On Sunday afternoon, police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of West Wildwood, where they found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office Monday.

Police arrested Francisco Garay Jr. in connection to the fatal shooting. Officers were told that the two knew each other and that the man "had been threatening (Garay) for some time for an unknown reason," according to the police department.

The man went to Garay's home and was walking around before Garay came outside and shot the man during a dispute, police say.

After the shooting, officers took Garay and several witnesses to be interviewed. The case remained under investigation Monday while police try to piece together what occurred between to the two men prior to the shooting.

Garay's bail amount was set at $50,000, jail records showed.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.