Cruz Cortez, matriarch of Cortez family and Mi Tierra co-founder, dies at 98

SAN ANTONIO - Cruz Cortez, the matriarch of the Cortez family and co-founder of Mi Tierra restaurant, died Thursday at the age of 98, the family announced on social media. KSAT-12 confirmed the news Thursday evening.

Cortez was born and raised in San Antonio. She met Pedro Cortez after he moved to the United States from Mexico and the pair opened the now iconic Mi Tierra restaurant in 1941.

The restaurant remains the cornerstone of Market Square, and three more La Familia Cortez restaurants have opened at Market Square since then.

The family's Facebook post read in part:

"Cruz Cortez joins her husband Don Pedro and son Manuel in heaven, she is survived by the second, third and fourth generations of Cortez family members, along with the more than 600 La Familia Cortez Restaurants team members and hundreds of members of the San Antonio community that she has touched."

A public viewing will be held Saturday from 1-8 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough Avenue.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, family and friends consider making a donation to St. Jude’s or Christ Mission College in Cruz's memory.

