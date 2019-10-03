Dallas Cowboys pen letter to family of BCSO deputy who died

SAN ANTONIO - Retired Bexar County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jerry Garza was honored Wednesday by the team he loved and had a passion for: the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sept. 27, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office shared the news that Garza had died, due to health complications.

While serving more than 27 years with the Sheriff's Office, Garza was never shy in spreading his enthusiasm as a Cowboys fan, according to a spokesperson.

Garza's devotion did not go unnoticed.

The spokesperson said a member of the Sheriff's Office contacted the sports organization and shared Garza's story with the team.

Days later, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones penned a heartfelt letter to Garza's family and his friends, on behalf of the team.

"We understand (Garza) was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and served over 27 years with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps," the letter said. "We're honored and humbled by support of people like him."

The spokesperson said Garza was always talking about America's Team, aka the Cowboys, and displayed his fan gear and car accessories to show his allegiance to the team.

"Thank you Dallas Cowboys for honoring recently retired Sgt. Jerry Garza, who passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Sgt. Garza was not only an amazing supervisor, and a United States Marine Corps Veteran, but he was also a lifelong Cowboys fan. Rest peacefully, Sarge," the Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

To read Jones' entire letter, scroll below.

