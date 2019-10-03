Retired military dogs in San Antonio up for adoption

SAN ANTONIO - There has been a recent decline in the number of people interested in adopting retired military K-9s, according to officials at Lackland Air Force Base.

Most dogs that come up for adoption at Lackland are young dogs who failed to meet training standards and they're adopted out rather quickly.

The older dogs, however, are starting to get overlooked and it has officials worried, Pawbuzz reported.

Retired military working dogs are usually 10 to 12 years old and common breeds include German shepherds, Labrador retrievers and Belgian malinois.

They are used in patrol, drug and explosive detection, as well as specialized mission functions, according to Joint Base San Antonio's 341st Training Squadron.

First priority for dog adoptions goes to civilian law enforcement agencies, then to prior handlers and lastly to the public.

"We do a wide variety of tests before we decide that the dogs are good to be adopted to the public," MAC Chief Petty Officer Jason Silvis told Pawbuzz.

Although most retired military working dogs are adopted by former handlers, some still need a forever home.

If you're interested in adopting a retired military working dog, email MWD.Adoptions@us.af.mil.

KSAT has reached out to Lackland Air Force Base for comment.

