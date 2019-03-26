Deadly North Side shooting may be case of self-defense, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a deadly shooting at a North Side home as a possible case of self-defense.

The man who was shot and killed lived at a home in the 12400 block of Walthampton, according to Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers at the scene initially said the man was visiting the home.

Ramos said a woman who shares the home told investigators the shooting happened after a night of flaring tempers.

"They got into an argument. She left the location to call somebody. When she returned home, he was no longer at the location," Ramos said.

Later, things got heated again after the man came home.

The woman told police that out of fear, she had called another man to come over.

"(The woman and visitor) were there inside the home speaking when the deceased returned to the location, got upset. There was some type of physical altercation," Ramos said. "We know that the female tried to get between them and separate them."

Investigators said the man who had been called to the home told them the other man began attacking him, so he pulled out a gun and fired.

The man who lived at the home was struck at least once in his chest. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

As of late Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office was working to make a positive identification. A staff member said the man who was killed was 34 years old.

The woman was grazed by a ricocheting bullet, but did not require medical attention.

The accused shooter was led away in handcuffs.

However, police said he was being taken in for questioning and was not a suspect at the time.

Ramos added that this appears to be a case of self-defense, although homicide detectives are still investigating the shooting.

