Undocumented duo accused of scamming people in 4 states arrested in San Antonio

San Antonio police arrested two undocumented immigrants before they made off with $16,000, according to a police report.

Nikiera Martinez-Avila and German Vera-Munevar were both arrested Oct. 16 on charges of theft of an elderly person. They remained in jail Thursday on immigration detainers, according to jail officials.

On Oct. 16, a San Antonio police detective was notified by Homeland Security agents that the two suspects recently arrived to the Alamo City “and were known to deceive victims of money and valuables,” according to the police report.

Authorities located the two in the parking lot of H-E-B at 14087 O’Connor Road, according to the police report.

Report: Barrientes Vela used deputies to intimidate store manager who accused her son of shoplifting

Surveillance images showed the duo talking to a woman in the parking lot, before all three went inside H-E-B. The suspects quickly left the store before officers made contact with the victim in the case, according to the police report.

The woman told police that she was approached by Martinez-Avila, who asked her to translate a document, which appeared to be a lottery ticket.

The duo eventually convinced the woman to give them $16,000 and promised they would pay her back in exchange for her help, according to the police report.

Authorities followed the suspects, conducted a traffic stop and received the money, according to the report. The suspects were also in possession of fraudulent passports, police said.

A SAPD source told KSAT that the duo is accused of scamming people in other states, including Oregon, Florida and Arizona.

The investigation against Martinez-Avila and Vera-Munevar is being led by Homeland Security agents in Portland, Oregon. They declined to issue a comment in this case.