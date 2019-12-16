Records: Deputies found no explosives at home of man killed by police

BEXAR COUNTY – A search of a home in far southeast Bexar County last month belonging to a man later killed by police yielded no evidence of explosives or materials used to make explosives, according to a copy of the search warrant return obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

The Nov. 4 search for explosives at a home in the 13000 block of Laguna Road belonging to Raul Casas Campos, 34, came less than 12 hours after a separate search at the same property was carried out by investigators searching for evidence connected to an aggravated sex assault allegation against Campos.

Mugshot for Raul Casas Campos, who was killed in an officer involved shooting on Nov. 6.

That search resulted in the collection of evidence, including plastic tape with hair on it, a bra and a roll of packing tape.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a press conference that same day that deputies had applied for the second search warrant after arresting a man leaving Campos’ property who was wearing a bullet proof vest and carrying a grenade.

Officials have identified that suspect as Daniel Gaetano. He has been charged with possession of an incendiary device and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Mugshot for Daniel Gaetano.

After Gaetano’s arrest, footage captured by a KSAT 12 photographer and by Sky 12 showed a large number of investigators from BCSO and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives scouring Campos’ property.

Salazar said during the press conference that a K9 brought to the property also alerted to the presence of explosive materials inside the home.

However, a copy of the completed search warrant indicates “no explosive items/evidence found” under the return section.

Campos was fatally shot two days later by a San Antonio police officer after SAPD officials said Campos pulled out a rifle at a Walmart gas station near Southwest Loop 410 and Ray Ellison Boulevard.

Officials this week confirmed a warrant for the arrest of Campos for aggravated sexual assault was issued Nov. 4, but they have declined to release a copy of it even though Campos died more than a month ago.

A BCSO spokesman described the sex assault case against Campos as pending, and said the details of it could not be discussed because it is connected to the agency’s investigation of Gaetano.

Investigators arrive at a home in the 13000 block of Laguna Road on Nov. 4.

Campos was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend after luring her to the mobile home on Laguna Road and forcing her inside at gunpoint, BCSO officials previously said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force was following Campos Nov. 6 around 9:30 p.m. when they boxed him in at the gas station.

When a San Antonio police officer, who is part of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, approached Campos, the officer saw that he had a long rifle with a drum magazine attached, McManus said.

“The officer felt compelled to use deadly force, fired, I believe, one time at the suspect, and (the suspect) was subsequently transported to the hospital,” McManus said after the shooting.

Campos later died from his injuries.