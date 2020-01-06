Municipal court supervisor accused of slapping security guard, calling him ‘rent-a-pig’

SAN ANTONIO – A senior clerk with the San Antonio Municipal Court faces a felony assault charge after being accused late last month of slapping a security guard inside a nightclub north of downtown.

Jennifer Ruiz, senior municipal court of record clerk, was charged with assault of a security guard following the Dec. 28 incident inside Pegasus Nightclub in the 1400 block of N. Main Avenue.

A security guard was sent to remove Ruiz from the DJ booth around 1:40 a.m. because the club was about to close, according to a San Antonio Police Department incident report released Monday.

As the guard grabbed Ruiz by her arm to get her down from the booth, she turned around and stated, “You’re a rent-a-pig,” and then slapped him on the left side of his face near his eye, the report states.

A witness backed up the guard’s claim that Ruiz had turned and hit him in the face, according to the report.

Ruiz told officers she felt her arm being pulled aggressively and threw her arm back as a natural reaction.

A spokeswoman for the city’s human resources department confirms that Ruiz remains at work while the incident is being reviewed.

Ruiz’s attorney declined comment on Monday.

Vulgar, sexually explicit and anti-police social media posts linked to municipal court employee

A Defenders investigation in late November revealed a number of social media posts ranging from insensitive to outright vulgar and sexual in nature linked to the Facebook account of a separate municipal court employee.

A post describing a graphic sexual encounter was shared by the employee, court coordinator Marcus Carter, while Carter was working Oct. 15, according to time clock records released in an open records request.

The post could violate city rules on acceptable uses of information technology.

Another post made by Carter on Oct. 13 appears to have an anti-police sentiment.

The Defenders are waiting to review additional information about Carter’s tenure with the city, but have been told it will take several more weeks for municipal court officials to make those records available.