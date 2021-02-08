Former Warren football coach arrested, accused of kicking player during 2019 practice

SAN ANTONIO – The former football coach of Warren High School was charged with assault in San Antonio Friday, more than 15 months after investigators said he kicked one of his players during a practice.

Jeff Robbins was taken into custody more than a week after a misdemeanor warrant connected to the October 2019 assault was issued, court records show.

Robbins, whose legal first name is Michael, was released Friday after posting $2,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned March 9 in County Court 2, records show.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders shows that Robbins admitted kicking the player during a practice drill.

Robbins denied kicking the teen in the back of the leg and instead told an assistant coach he had kicked the teen “in the ass,” to get him to take a knee during the drill.

Robbins then told the school’s head athletic trainer that he kicked the teen “in the glute to get him into a football position,” the affidavit states.

Medical records, however, show the 16-year-old suffered a fractured leg that had a recovery time in excess of six months.

Robbins was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

He resigned from Northside Independent School District at the end of June, a district spokesman confirmed Monday.

NISD police originally investigated Robbins for felony aggravated assault by a public servant, according to previous reports.

Robbins most recently worked as a paraprofessional football coach at Yoakum High School, east of San Antonio.

Yoakum Independent School District Superintendent Tom Kelley sent the following statement Monday:

“Mr. Robbins informed the District of his legal situation in accordance with District policy. The allegations against Mr. Robbins are related to an incident that occurred when he was employed by a previous school district. To date, Mr. Robbins’ teaching certificate has not been sanctioned by the Texas Education Agency. Mr. Robbins is entitled to due process and is presumed innocent. The District will be monitoring the situation as the legal process proceeds.”