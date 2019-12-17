Teen who says he was kicked by Warren football coach has fractured leg, medical records show

SAN ANTONIO – A Warren High School student who claims the school’s head football coach kicked him in October has a fractured leg that could take up to nine months to heal, according to medical records related to the injury viewed by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Coach Jeff Robbins remains on administrative leave, more than eight weeks after the incident, which occurred during an athletics class on campus in late October.

The student, a 16-year-old member of the Warren football team, was lined up in a formation and did not hear Robbins tell his players to take a knee, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Robbins is then accused of kicking the teen behind his right knee, causing it to buckle, the source said.

The source spoke with the Defenders on the condition of anonymity.

An MRI of the knee taken two days later revealed a stress fracture in the teen’s medial tibial plateau, the upper part of his shinbone.

A follow-up examination with an orthopedic specialist in mid-November revealed that the injury could force the teen to go through microfracture surgery, though the doctor who performed that exam indicated that he was hopeful the injury would heal without having to perform surgery.

The expected timetable for recovery is “in excess of 6 months,” according to paperwork of the visit viewed by the Defenders.

A source said the teen could be forced to miss up to nine months of competitive athletics.

A spokesman for Northside Independent School District said he was unable for an interview Tuesday about the new revelations, but confirmed Robbins remains on administrative leave while being investigated by multiple agencies, including Child Protective Services and Northside ISD Employee Relations.

An incident report released by NISD police last month indicates that Robbins is being investigated for felony aggravated assault by a public servant.

Warren finished the season 6-4 and was 2-0 after Robbins was placed on leave.