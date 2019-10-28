Warren football coach on leave, under investigation for alleged assault of a student

SAN ANTONIO - The head coach of the Warren High School football team was placed on administrative leave Monday, pending an investigation into allegations that he injured a male student last week, a Northside Independent School District spokesman confirmed.

Jeff Robbins, an employee of the district since August 2002, is currently being investigated by NISD Employee Relations, NISD Police and Child Protective Services, the spokesman said via email.

District officials have so far declined to release specific information about the incident in question.

Warren is 4-4 this season, 3-4 in district play. It is scheduled to play Marshall High School on Saturday.

