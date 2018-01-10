BCSO declines to release personnel files of deputies involved in child's shooting death

SAN ANTONIO - Officials with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office have asked the Texas Attorney General's Office to allow their office to withhold all information from the personnel files of four sheriff's deputies connected with the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

Kameron Prescott was struck by a stray bullet Dec. 21 after deputies opened fire on a wanted felon at the Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park off FM 78 in Schertz following a lengthy pursuit, BCSO officials said.

The felon, identified as 33-year-old Amanda Lenee Jones, died at the scene.

Kameron, who was inside a nearby mobile home, was shot in the abdomen and later died at a hospital.

Deputies were unaware that Kameron was inside the home, authorities said.

In a letter sent to the AG's office Tuesday, a Bexar County assistant district attorney said "BCSO objects to the release of the information, and release of the information would interfere with the investigation and any subsequent prosecution of the case."

The deputies involved in the shooting have been identified as:

Deputy John Aguillon

Years of service: 27 years, 1 month

Deputy George Herrera

Years of service: 16 years, 4 months

Deputy Jesse Arias

Years of service: 7 years, 4 months

Reserve Deputy Johnny Longoria

Years of service: 2 years, 0 months

Authorities said they have not found a gun, but did locate a an 8-inch pipe underneath a deck where Jones fell. The object had mud and her blood on it, according to authorities.

Authorities were initially called out to a nearby property in the 11200 block of FM 1518 to investigate a car theft. When a deputy arrived at the location to investigate, he found Jones, who had outstanding warrants, trying to hide in a closet.

Jones allegedly threatened the deputy with a weapon and got away, BCSO officials said. From there, Jones led authorities on a foot chase spanning three-quarters of a mile, also crossing a creek with high water, BCSO officials said.

Deputies said they lost sight of Jones throughout the foot pursuit, but residents of the Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park said Jones tried to break into homes as she evaded deputies.

