Former fugitive in child sex case sentenced to 30 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl over a three-year period was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week after pleading no contest in the case, court records confirm.

Mauricio Perez Jr., 38, was also ordered not to have contact with two individuals, as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Perez faced up to 99 years in prison.

He was arrested in Cedar Park last April after a warrant was issued in Bexar County.

A source familiar with the case said that Perez had taken steps to avoid being taken into custody.

Perez was taken into custody days after the Defenders shed light on his fugitive status.

The victim told investigators in Feb. 2017 that Perez forced her to perform sex acts on him beginning in 2014 in exchange for toys, visits from friends "or almost any request that she had," according to information previously provided by the San Antonio Police Department.

Law enforcement officials said Perez faced similar allegations in Live Oak County.

