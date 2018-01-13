Detention deputy arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

SAN ANTONIO - A detention deputy was arrested Friday by officers from the San Antonio Police Department for driving while intoxicated, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy was arrested near Wurzbach Parkway and Perrin Beitel Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said Internal Affairs is investigating and will be assisting the San Antonio Police Department.

The 11-year veteran has been placed on administrative leave. The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released his name. However, a source identified the deputy as 38-year-old Adam Miller.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.