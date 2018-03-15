Devine teen charged in stabbing of 15-year-old girl

DEVINE, Texas - The Devine teen arrested after stabbing a 15-year-old girl multiple times and leading authorities on a four-hour manhunt has been charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.

Chase Skow, 17, is being held in lieu of a $500,000 surety bond after Medina County sheriff’s officials said he stabbed the girl Wednesday afternoon.

The girl's family has identified her as Sydney Bogan. She was taking to University Hospital where she is recovering from her wounds.

Her family said she ended up with 22 stab wounds and a collapsed lung but she is in stable condition.

After the stabbing Skow fled, officials said. For more than four hours, he eluded members of the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the Devine Police Department, the Natalia Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, Precinct 4 constables and Texas Department of Corrections K-9s.

A tip from a citizen helped end the manhunt, officials said, and Skow was taken into custody at the Devine High School football field.

