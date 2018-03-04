Lucas the dog has been at the Bulverde Humane Society for 6 years

BULVERDE, Texas - Thursday marked six years since Lucas the Shepherd mix was dropped off at the Bulverde Humane Society.

In six years, BHS staff said not a single family has adopted Lucas.

"He just keeps getting overlooked," one staff member told KSAT. "When people walk up to his kennel, he barks at them, so they move on to the next dog, but he's a nice dog."

Lucas was brought in after roaming a Bulverde neighborhood for two years. According to an online profile, Lucas knows how to sit and can walk well on a leash. Staff believes he is housebroken, but would likely need time to adjust to a new home.

"I have been here a long time, and even though I like the people here a lot, I really need and deserve a home and people to call my own," his profile states.

Staff said Lucas has no known health issues and has been neutered, microchipped and has been on heartworm prevention.

His adoption fee is $95.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated Lucas had been at the shelter for five years. He has been at the shelter for six years.

