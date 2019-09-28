Dogs, parrots, livestock among animals found living in 'unhealthy conditions'

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County deputies have arrested a man after finding more than a dozen animals living in 'unhealthy conditions.'

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page Friday that deputies served a search warrant in the 24000 block of Jarratt Road, which is in far west Bexar County, for reports of animal cruelty.

Deputies found several dogs malnourished and living in unhealthy conditions. 17 dogs, several parrots and livestock were rescued, BCSO says.

The owner of the property, Bennie Mitchell, 44, was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges.

BCSO says all animals were taken away and are now awaiting their forever homes.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.